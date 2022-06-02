Amul Says ‘Alvida’ To Singer KK With Emotional Tribute: ‘Yaaron…Yaad Ayenge Yeh Pal’

India lost a gem on Tuesday as iconic singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka ‘KK’ left us for her heavenly adobe. The melodious singer has given us many songs that will continue to be on everyone’s playlist. Popular dairy brand Amul, gave a fitting tribute to KK, who has mesmerized at least two generations with his soulful voice. The brand that is popular for its artworks shared a monochromatic doodle of the singer that features two images of him. Both the images are a picturisation of the last moments of the singer at the stage, before he bid adieu to the world.

They wrote on the picture, “Yaaron…yaad aayenge yeh pal." This is a reference to his popular song, ‘Yaaron Dosti’from KK’s cover track for the film ‘Rockford.’ The other song is ‘Pal’ from his eponymous album. Ironically, this song was part of KK’s last performance, just a few hours before his death.

KK was performing at a concert in Kolkata when his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, KK’s last rites were performed by his son Nakul on Thursday in Mumbai’s Versova Hindu Cemetery. Several celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Udit Narayan, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao and Papon among others paid last respect to the singer.

KK has sung several superhit songs for Bollywood. Whether it was Khuda Jaane from the 2008 movie Bachna Ae Haseeno or Piya Aaye Na from the film Aashiqui 2, the singer won everyone’s heart with all of his songs. Some of the other superhit tracks sung by the singer were Pal, Tune maari entriyaan, Tadap tadap, Tu jo mila, Tu hi meri shab hai, and Gori gori among others.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Sources say when the program was on the singer said to the organisers that he is not feeling well, but he still continued his performance. Then he was feeling sick and he went back to hotel. His condition deteriorated, and he was taken to hospital where he succumbed.

May his soul rest in peace!

