Amul Topical Celebrates Avatar: The Way of Water, Netizen Calls It 'Beautifully Crafted'

Avatar: The Way of Water was recently released and has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Recently, dairy brand Amul also featured the film in one of its topicals. It shared a poster in which Jake Sully was seen riding over water. ‘Awater: The Way of Butter’, the caption on the poster read.

Soon after the topical was shared, several people reacted to it and appreciated the creativity. “Beautifully crafted. The way of butter to human hearts," one of the fans wrote. “Jake in this style," another comment read. One of the social media users also shared that “the image looks like lord Shiva".

13 years after Avatar was released, its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water hit theatres on December 16. The film received majorly positive reviews from all and has also been doing well at the box office. It opened at Rs 41 crore in India and then collected Rs 42 crore on day two. The film then earned Rs 46 crore on the third day, Rs 18.6 crore on the fourth day and Rs 16.63 on the fifth day. It is now inching close to Rs 200 crore mark.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang in key roles among others. News18 Sowsha’s review of Avatar 2 reads, “Avatar: The Way of Water comes with massive expectations, considering James Cameron made fans wait for 13 years before he returned to Pandora. The director, who has delivered some of the most memorable cinematic experiences, lives up to visual expectations. Avatar: The Way of Water is far richer and bigger than its 2009 precedent. Cameron plays it smart with both halves, banking on nostalgia in the first half while serenading us with the new world in the second."

