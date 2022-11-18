Amy Adams 'Feels Grateful' to Revisit Her Character in Disenchanted, Shares Her Special Moment From Enchanted

Enchanted gifted us with the magical world of Andalasia 15 years ago when it was released and took the audiences on a joyous ride with its delightful story. Now, the sequel of the film is out in the world where some of the cast members reprise their roles and are also joined by new faces. During a press conference of the show, which was attended by News18, the cast members spoke about getting back to their roles and the new lot shared their experience of being a part of the world they grew up watching.

Amy Adams, who reprised her role as Giselle, talked about coming back to her character and said, “For me, it was interesting because we were looking at where Giselle would be now. In the last movie, there’s an evolution from the beginning of the movie to who Giselle is at the end. So we took that evolution of who she might be after spending 10 years, but also made sure we keep her grounded without losing that joy and that naiveite and innocence and purity that makes Giselle so special. My launching place was taking everything that I loved about Giselle in the first movie, and then getting the opportunity to spin it throughout this one. It was so fun to get to see everybody just step back into it and we were lucky enough to have everybody come join us. I can’t thank them enough, and I’m very appreciative. Then for our new cast members, I was so pleased to get everybody we have."

One of the new cast members, Yvette Nicole Brown shared that her friend played a part in Enchanted and said she was honoured to be a part of Disenchanted 15 years later. “My friend, Marilyn Sue played the bus driver in the original Enchanted. I remember how you’re happy for somebody and feel bad in your soul ’cause it’s not you. Now, 15 years later, I am pinching myself that I am looking at all your faces because I have loved each of you beyond this movie, in everything you have done before."

However, the actress lost her mother while filming for Disenchanted. “People know that I lost my mom when we filmed this. I wanna take a moment to thank everyone I’m looking at. I got personal calls from the entire crew. Maya (Maya Rudolph) swooped me up and took me to her house and kept me for a weekend. Jayma (Jayma Mays) was like my touchtone and Adam (Adam Shankman) took me to a little fair they had every Sunday. Everyone enveloped me in love and I felt like the toughest time of my life, there was nowhere else I would’ve rather been than with all of you. I want to thank you again for carrying me through that moment. I know my mother would just want to thank you all, too, for taking care of her baby."

Meanwhile, talking about the first movie, Amy Adams further shared one of her special moments from Enchanted. Calling the movie a big leap, she said, “With Enchanted, we were taking a big leap. We got into it not really knowing what it would be or if people would get it. I do remember feeling really scared the first time I watched it with an audience. It was in London and it was very quiet for the first bit of the movie. I remember after the Happy Working Song, there was a shift in the energy where the audience sort of started to go on the journey with us. It was really overwhelming feeling for me. It let me know that they understood what we were doing and that they were understanding Giselle’s purity. It was really early on in my career, too. So, this movie has meant so much to me in so many ways and I am just grateful to get to come back and revisit Giselle at this point in my life."

Disenchanted is set 15 years after the events of Enchanted and follows the lives of Giselle (Amy Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) as they move from Manhattan to a new house in the suburb of Monroeville. Directed by Adam Shankman and starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Yvette Nicole Brow, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nunez, Gabriella Baldacchino and Maya Rudolph, Disenchanted is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

