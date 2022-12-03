An Action Hero Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Opens to Low Numbers, Earns Rs 1.3cr on Day 1

Any film that Ayushmann Khurrana takes up shows promise. His latest release, An Action Hero, has gained positive reviews from critics with its quirky action and chemistry between Ayushmann and Jaideep Ahlawat. However, the film has not received a favourable response at the box office. Releasing on Friday, December 2, it managed to earn only Rs 1.31 crore at the ticket window.

The collection is even less than Ayushmann’s last theatrical release, Anek. Drishyam 2 fared way better on its third Friday, while Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya witnessed a 70% drop in collections. An Action Hero needs to perform better on Saturday and Sunday to garner a decent weekend collection.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the numbers were shocking, as the expectation was definitely way more than this from An Action Hero. He tweeted, “#AnActionHero opens to shockingly low numbers on Day 1… Needs to salvage the situation on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.31 cr. #India biz."

The action comedy thriller is helmed by Anirudh Iyer and also features Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. Akshay Kumar has a funny cameo in An Action Hero. Ayushmann thanked the superstar yesterday and wrote on Instagram, “Flying high on the reviews and because the OG Khiladi is in the house (or rather plane) Thank you @akshaykumar sir for being a part of our film. We will always be grateful."

On the other hand, Drishyam 2 has held its own at the box office even after two weeks of release. “#Drishyam2 eclipses the biz of all films… Expect a jump in numbers on [third] Sat and Sun… [Week 3] Fri 4.45 cr. Total: ₹ 167.93 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

