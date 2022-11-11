An Action Hero: Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In Glimpse Of Special Song In Ayushmann Khurrana Film

An Action Hero makers unveiled the trailer of the film a few hours back and it is all super intriguing! While Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat’s camaraderie is one thing that gained viewers’ attention. Another unmissable feature of the trailer is Malaika Arora’s smoking hot appearance in a special song.

Yes, the actress fan following will be treated to a special surprise in Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming flick An Action Hero. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress will feature in a special song for the movie. The makers of An Action Hero confirmed the news during the film’s trailer preview event.

During the media event, the movie's producer, Bhushan Kumar said that An Action Hero has some catchy songs. He, however, did not confirm the song in which Malaika will be seen making an appearance. Malaika has previously featured in several successful songs including Munni Badnam Hui from Dabangg, Anarkali, Maahi Ve from Kaante, and of course, the unforgettable Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se.

On Thursday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a new poster of An Action Hero. This film features him in the lead role alongside actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Captioning the poster, he wrote, “The bad guy enters the chat! Heartbeat Intensifies.

As per some media reports, Akshay Kumar will also be seen making a special appearance in the film. While an official confirmation is still awaited, Akshay reportedly has shot for his part. A close to the project told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is titled An Action Hero - how can one make a film with that title without the presence of Hindi Cinema’s Original Action Hero - Akshay Kumar? Akshay has already shot for an important appearance in the film, which brings about a change in Ayushmann’s character and perspective."

If Akshay indeed makes a guest appearance in the film, it will be his first collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana.

An Action Hero, a Colour Yellow Production directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Aanand L Rai. The movie is slated to be released on December 2.

