An Action Hero Trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat As Cop Traces Ayushmann Khurrana’s Actor In High Octane Thriller

After piquing the curiosity of fans for a long time, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer action thriller - An Action Hero have finally revealed the trailer of the film, and the film sees Ayushmann as a movie star (youth icon) caught in an action film plot in real life. A chase sequence is teased in the trailer, laced with humour, with both Ayushmann and Jaideep Ahlawat’s antagonist (who believes that Ayushmann’s character was responsible for his brother’s death) in top form.

The two-minute-forty-four seconds trailer starts with Ayushmann Khurrana’s superstar Manav as he drives his car at full speed and ramming his brakes as he gets caught by Jaideep’s cop Bhoora. Manav is blamed for the murder of Bhoora’s brother Vicky whose dead body is found after he goes to meet his fav actor Manav. We also see him performing action scenes as hero. But his life turns upside down as he runs abroad and chased by by Bhoora even after he runs away from the country. The trailer’s fight sequences and witty dialogues form intriguing factors of the trailer. Ayushmann and Jaideep’s camaraderie is on point which will surely pull viewers to the theaters.

Ayushmann took to social media, and dropped the trailer of the film. Along with the video her wrote, “CUTTING STRAIGHT TO THE CHASE!

#AnActionHero Trailer Out Now! 💥 Catch this Thriller with a twist only in cinemas on 2nd DECEMBER 2022!"

Earlier, Ayushmann had unveiled the poster of the film which shows his character posing heroically in front of a movie poster, teasing the film’s self-referential tone. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the movie was previously described as a “slick action and offbeat satire."

Ayushmann previously shared his first look and captioned it as “Phata poster aur nikla ACTION HERO! Ladne ki acting toh kar li, kya asliyat mein lad paaunga (Have done the acting of fighting but will I be able to fight in real life?)"

As fans would know, Jaideep previously played a ‘villainous’ sort in a similar chase-oriented set-up in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Anirudh Iyer, who has assisted on films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, has written the story, while Neeraj Yadav has penned the screenplay.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana also has Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. Jaideep Ahlawat, on the other hand, has The Devotion Of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

