Anand Alkunte to Replace Kiran Mane in Mulgi Zali Ho?

Days after Star Pravah clarified that Kiran Mane was removed from Mulgi Zali Ho because of his behaviour towards his female co-stars and not because of any political post, there’s another update on the show. According to reports, actor Anand Alkunte is rumoured to replace Mane in the show and play the role of Vikas Patil. However, no official information has come out from the production house about this.

Earlier, in a statement, Star Pravah said that the production house has confirmed that the decision to dismiss Mr Mane from the show was on account of his misconduct with several co-artists on the show, in particular, the female protagonist of the show. “Several complaints were made by his co-actors, director, and other unit members of the show against his continuous disrespectful and offensive behaviour towards them. Despite numerous warnings given to Mr Mane, he continued to behave in the same manner violating the basic decency and decorum on the sets of the show," the statement read.

They further stated, “Given our zero-tolerance policy for any kind of disrespectful behaviour towards women, we support the decision to dismiss him from the show."

Marathis show Mulgi Zali Ho airs on the Star Pravah, and Kiran Mane was playing the role of Vilas Patil in this series. He played the role of Sajiri’s father, who is the main character and the fans loved him for his performance. His energetic acting was constantly appreciated.

But his removal from this loved series has sparked outrage among the people. Besides his removal, the question is will Anand Alkunte be able to do justice to the role of Vilas Patil?

