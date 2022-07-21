Anand Bakshi Birth Anniversary: 5 Iconic Songs by Evergreen Lyricist That Can Never Be Forgotten

ANAND BAKSHI BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: There can never be another lyricist as the maestro Anand Bakshi. He captured the feelings of love, anger, and romance by beautifully narrating them in the form of songs that have now become gems of the Indian music industry. Today, on the special occasion of his birth anniversary, here we have listed 5 iconic songs penned by Anand Bakshi that will take you back in the bliss of nostalgia.

Do Lafzon Ki Hai

Featured in the tracklist of the iconic 1979 film The Great Gambler, Do Lafzon Ki Hai was sung by the lead actor of the film Amitabh Bachchan in collaboration with Asha Bhosle and Sharad Kumar. Penned by Anand Bakshi, the lyrics of the song highlights how life is all about love. Even almost 5 decades after its release, Do Lafzon Ki Hai remains one of the evergreen songs that the Indian music industry has ever produced.

Achha To Hum Chalte Hain

Capturing the sizzling chemistry of Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh in Aan Milo Sajna, Acchha Toh Hum Chalte Hain is a hit romantic number crooned by the nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar in collaboration with the evergreen Kishore Kumar. Written by Anand Bakshi, Achha To Hum Chalte Hai captivates the bitter-sweet chemistry of a budding relationship between two lovers.

Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai

Composed under the tune of music maestro RD Burman, Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai is sung by Kishore Kumar. This romantic song by Anand Bakshi is from the classic 1971 Hindi movie Kati Patang. The lyrics of the song when translated to English read, “love tends to be crazy". Well, who’d disagree?

Yeh Sham Mastani

Yeh Sham Mastani is another evergreen number from the movie Kati Patang. Once again sung by Kishore Kumar, the lyrics of the song was the way of saying “blame it on the night" in the most classic way.

Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai

Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai showcases the classic chemistry of Dharmendra and Mumtaz in the 1973 film Loafer. The music of the iconic movie was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The soulful lyrics were given by Anand Bakshi.

