Ananda Vardhan, Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson in Sooryavansham, Now Well-known Actor

Remember Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson from Set Max’s favourite movie Sooryavansham? Well, the actor, who played his grandson, is Ananda Vardhan. The film was released in 1999 and was well received by the audience and critics. Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a dual role in the film. After 23 years, Amitabh Bachchan’s on-screen grandson Ananda Vardhan has become one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry.

Ananda’s photos and videos often go viral on social media and fans can’t stop loving his cute and sweet smile. The actor started his acting career as a child artist with the Telugu film Priyaragalu in 1997.

Ananda Vardhan is the grandson of playback singer P.B. Srinivas. The singer has sung more than 3000 songs in his life. It was Ananda’s grandfather’s wish to see him as an actor. Ananda started his acting career to fulfil his grandfather’s wish. Ananda bagged the Nandi Award for Best Child Actor in 1997 for his performance in his debut film Priyaragalu.

As a child artist, Ananda Vardhan appeared in more than 20 Telugu films.

Ananda Vardhan has studied B.Tech in Computer Science and has done many films. In an interview, he said that he was away from the film industry for almost 12 years as he was completing his studies.

Sooryavansham

The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sooryavansham was released in 1999 and late actress Soundarya was seen as the female lead opposite Big B. The film was the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Suryavamsam released in 1997 and was directed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana. Amitabh Bachchan played a dual role in the film. He was seen as Bhanu Pratap Singh and his son Heera. His acting was appreciated by everyone.

