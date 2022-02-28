Anandam to Kandireega, 10 Films Ravi Teja Rejected And Others Signed

Tollywood star Ravi Teja began his career as an outsider with no ties to any filmy family, he is now one of the most well-known actors in the industry. Ravi Teja is noted for his unusual comic timing and dialogue delivery.

As a result, Ravi Teja is known as the Mass Maharaja, and most of his films are a delight. The actor has pulled off some mind-blowing performances in blockbuster hits over the year. Ravi Teja has appeared in over 70 films so far. The much-celebrated actor has also missed out on many blockbuster hits. We have listed the names of the films that Ravi Teja didn’t sign.

Anandam: Srinu Vatila wanted to do his second film with Ravi Teja after Nee Kosam. However, Ravi Teja said no to Srinu Vaitla, for he was already busy with other films.

Arya: Sukumar has spoken to several actors in the Telugu industry about his film, Arya. However, no one was interested to be a part of it. Ravi Teja also wasn’t that interested and hence he never signed the project.

Pokiri: Ravi Teja refused to accept the offer for the film because he was preoccupied with several projects at the time.

Godavari: After a class blockbuster like Anand, Shekhar Kammula planned his second project with Ravi Teja. Ravi Teja dropped Shekhar Kammula’s project due to a Rajamouli offer.

Kandireega: Kandireega, directed by Santosh Srinivas, was also offered to Ravi Teja. However, Ravi Teja did not sign it because he was busy working on other films at the same time.

Gabbar Singh: Hari Shankar wanted to cast Ravi Teja in this film. However, Pawan Kalyan had already taken over the film rights of Dabangg. With that, the film slipped out of Ravi Teja’s hands.

Bodyguard: Gopichand Malineni’s directorial debut was Don Sheenu. Ravi Teja played the lead role in Don Sheenu. Gopichand wanted to do his second film, Bodyguard, with Ravi Teja too. But things did not work out and Venkatesh played the lead role in Bodyguard.

Jai Lava Kusa: Ravi Teja also missed out on this film. The film went to Jr NTR. He played a triple role in the film.

Middle-Class Abbayi: Ravi Teja dropped out of the film due to last-minute differences over the award. After that, it was rumoured that Ravi Teja would be doing a film with Venu Sriram but it did not happen.

Maha Samudram: Initially, Ravi Teja signed for the film. But he dropped out of the film, following the official announcement. That hurt director Ajay Bhupathi a lot and he made some sensational remarks directly targetting Ravi Teja.

