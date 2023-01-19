Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Get Engaged; SS Rajamouli's RRR Snubbed At BAFTA 2023

Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Sachin Tendulkar and wife, Dr Anjali Tendulkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Kiran Rao, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani arrived at Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s engagement ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR could not make it to the final nominations of this year’s Bafta Film Awards. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was on the longlist for the ‘film not in English language’ category, it is not among the final five nominees. The films which found their spot in the nomination are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave and The Quiet Girl.

Priyanka Chopra, who has cemented her place in Bollywood with her films and is now making a mark in Hollywood, recently added another feather to her cap. The actress and global icon became the first Indian actor to rule the cover of British Vogue. Not just that, the actress also posed with her and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti for the magazine’s photoshoot and took to Instagram to share the photo.

Rakhi Sawant is never out of the headlines. Be it her professional or personal life, everything is loaded with drama that’s just never predictable. The queen of controversy has recently been in the news again because of her marriage. Sharing a slew of pictures on Instagram, Rakhi revealed that she tied the knot with her longtime partner Adil Khan Durrani in May last year. The actress reportedly accepted Islam and changed her name to Fatima for the wedding. While Adil initially was hesitant to acknowledge their wedding, he finally accepted it publicly.

CNN News18 has gained access to Nora Fatehi’s statement to the court in the Rs 215 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Nora had recently visited Delhi’s Patiala House Court to record her statement as a witness in the case. In her statement, she claimed that Sukesh wanted her to be his girlfriend and in exchange for it, he would take care of her and her family financially. Apart from Nora, Jacqueline Fernandez was also linked to Sukesh.

