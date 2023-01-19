Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pose for Paps As Their Engagement Festivities Begin; See Pics

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant’s engagement festivities have begun with Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai today. Several top Bollywood celebrities are expected to arrive at Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. Singer Shreya Ghoshal is also likely to perform at the grand ceremony.

Radhika looked stunning in a gold embellished lehenga, while Anant looked dapper in a navy blue kurta pajama. The couple posed together for the paparazzi stationed outside Antilia before heading inside for the Gol Dhana ceremony. The couple greeted the photographers with a big smile and even posed with their families.

Gol Dhana literally means coriander seeds and jaggery, which is distributed to guests at the ceremony. At a Gujarati wedding, the ceremony represents an engagement. The bride and her family arrive at the groom’s house with sweets and gifts. The couple then exchanges engagement rings and seeks blessings from five married women from each family.

Meanwhile, the Roka ceremony of Radhika and Anant was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan last month in the presence of family members and friends. They had received a grand welcome on their return to Mumbai after the ceremony. It was followed by a party at the Ambani house ‘Antilia’, attended by Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Anant, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. She is also a trained Indian classical dancer and delivered her first on-stage dance performance or ‘Arangetram’ in June last year.

