Star Shower at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Attend

The event was graced by whos who of the film industry including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

Last Updated: December 30, 2022, 09:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's party.
Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's party.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant on Thursday, December 29. The roka (engagement ceremony) of the couple was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan in the presence of family members and friends. Following that, a post-engagement bash was thrown at the Ambani residence, Antilia, which saw a lot of noted Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The event was graced by the who’s who of the film industry. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made a dashing entry in a blue shirt. New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived with their filmmaker-friend Ayan Mukerji. The new mother looked gorgeous in a mint green sharara set and minimal dewy make-up, while the new dad looked chic in black ethnic wear with a matching jacket. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, looked ethereal in a pink saree. She twinned with her close friend Orhan Awatramani, who was also invited to the event.

Janhvi Kapoor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post-engagement party. (Photo- Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a saree

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with director Ayan Mukerji

Orhan twins with Janhvi Kapoor in pink

Salman Khan makes a dashing entry

Ranbir Kapoor clicked entering the venue

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was his usual energetic self when being clicked by the paparazzi. The Cirkus actor donned a T-shirt and trousers which he paired with a statement jacket. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also graced the event, however, he did not step out of his car and the paparazzi could not get a glimpse of King Khan. His manager Pooja Dadlani was clicked by the paparazzi.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani

Ranveer Singh looks dapper as he enters the venue

Shah Rukh Khan’s car entering the venue

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge arrive at Anant Ambai-Radhika Merchant’s post-engagement party
.

Armaan Jain and Anisa Malhotra were also clicked at the party.

Armaan Jain with Anisa Malhotra

Meanwhile, the wedding date of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is yet to be announced. A statement issued by the family said the young couple after the engagement spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming nuptials.

first published: December 30, 2022, 09:33 IST
last updated: December 30, 2022, 09:34 IST
