Anant Ambani's Engagement to Isha Ambani Welcoming Twins, a Look Back at Big Celebrations in the Family

The Ambanis are not just one of the most influential families in India, but are also known for their grand celebrations to mark significant occasions. From Akash Ambani’s wedding with Shloka to Anant’s engagement with Radhika Merchant, each occasion has been a spectacular celebration, each moment a memorable one. Here’s looking back at the most significant events in the family in the recent past.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Engagement - December 2022

Advertisement

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant got engaged on December 29 to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. The family arranged a roka ceremony for the couple in Rajasthan at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. The couple spent a day seeking blessings for their future marriage and then took part in the temple’s customary Raj-bhog-shringaar rites. They along with their families travelled back to Mumbai and hosted a lavish party to celebrate the same. The party was no less than a star-studded affair as several Bollywood celebrities, right from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a noteworthy presence.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal Welcoming Twins - December 2022

Advertisement

Isha Ambani, the eldest daughter of Mukesh and Nita, welcomed twins with husband Anand Piramal this November. Almost after a month of their birth, Isha travelled back to Mumbai where the Ambanis set up a lavish nursery at their home, Antilia. The family welcomed the twins Aadiya and Krishna in a grand way. They prepped the the nursery with high-end facilities which included rotating beds and automated rooftops, designed by Perkins and Will.

Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram ceremony in Mumbai — June 2022

Advertisement

Prior to Radhika Merchant’s engagement, the family had organized a star-studded Arangetram for their would be daughter-in-law. Radhika has trained in Bharatnatyam for over 8 years under her guru Ms Bhavana Thakar and it was her first solo stage performance. Right from actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, to cricketer Zaheer Khan and politician Aditya Thackeray, many influential and renowned Indian celebs were present for the grand show held at the Grand Theater in the Jio World Centre at BKC.

Advertisement

Jai Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah’s Wedding — February 2022

Advertisement

Back in February 2022, Anil Ambani’s son and Mukesh Ambani’s nephew Jai Anmol tied the sacred knot with Khrisha Shah, daughter of late Nikunj Shah and Neelam Shah. The wedding ceremony, though intimate, was organised with much pomp and splendor. Amitabh Bachchan, along with wife Jaya and kids Shweta and Abhishek, were there to celebrate the special day. The groom’s mother Tina Ambani shared several happy moments from the intimate ceremony.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s Wedding — December 2018

One of the most talked about big fat Indian weddings has been of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s. The Ambanis hosted a grand wedding party, where the biggest stars of Bollywood served food to the guests. Several videos went viral featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai serving food their guests. Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan also performed at the wedding. Another marvelous event from their pre-wedding festivities was international singing sensation Beyonce performing at the party.

Isha Ambani’s Engagement Ceremony in Italy — December 2018

Not just the wedding, Isha and Anand Piramal’s engagement party was also a memorable one. The celebration happened at Lake Como in Italy, where John Legend performed one of his most popular songs ‘All Of Me’. Indian singers Shaan and Pritam also performed on stage. The guestlist included Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, among several other bigwigs.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcoming a baby boy — December 2020

Back in December 2020, the twin brother of Isha and also the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, were blessed with a baby boy, Prithvi. Mukesh Ambani was the happiest with his arrival and last year, the family hosted a lavish birthday bash to celebrate the little Ambani turning one. Their close friends and family members were seen arriving for the same. While private chefs were flown down for the event, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh also gave a live performance.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s grand wedding — March 2019

In March 2019, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta decided to take their relationship to the next level and get married. They were high-school sweethearts, and after their class 12 board exams, Akash proposed to Shloka to which she said yes. Reportedly, the groom hosted a bachelor party in Switzerland which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here