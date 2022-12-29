Ananthapuri Express Decorated With Posters of Vijay's Varisu; Check Pics

Vijay’s much-anticipated next film Varisu will be released in theatres on Pongal 2023 and the fans are looking at the release as nothing short of a carnival. Meanwhile, the producers have devised elaborate plans to bring the film to a wider audience. The Ananthapuri Express, which will travel between Chennai and Trivandrum, has been decorated with Varisu images, and the train began its journey with Vijay images last night. Fans did not miss out on catching the train in their respective cities and shared photos of the train on social media to express their delight.

The makers of Varisu used an effective promotional strategy, as the train travels through districts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where Vijay has a large fan base. The makers of Varisu have a few more surprises in store, including painting several aircraft with Vijay’s images from the film.

While tweeting it, they said, “This time it’s Ananthapuri Express! Varisu in theatres near you from Pongal 2023." The audio launch of Varisu, which took place in Chennai last week, is set to air on television this Sunday evening, January 1, as a New Year’s treat for fans. The trailer is expected to be released the same day or the next day, and fans are eager to learn more about the film.

Recently, Vijay enthralled his fans when he performed his hit song Ranjithame at a mega audio launch event for his film Varisu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna of Pushpa fame. Rashmika and his admirers were taken aback when Vijay burst into an impromptu performance on stage.

