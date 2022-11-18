Ananya Birla 'Pitched' Herself for Lollapalooza But 'Dates Didn't Match' | Exclusive

One of the most prominent music festivals in the world, Lollapalooza, is all set to make its debut in India. The two-day musical extravaganza will take place at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai between January 28 and 29, 2023, and needless to say, it has already created immense excitement among music lovers in the country.

And since Lollapalooza’s upcoming edition is happening in India, home-grown artistes along with international sensations will also be a part of the gala and get to showcase their talent. And now, musician and entrepreneur Ananya Birla, who marked her music debut with the single Livin The Life in 2016 and has emerged as India’s biggest selling English language global pop star, exclusively tells News18 that she was also keen on performing at Lollapalooza, but she had to back out due to prior commitments.

Speaking to us from Los Angeles, she says, “I would have loved to perform there, and I had pitched myself, but the dates didn’t match, unfortunately. But it’s so exciting and interesting. It will definitely help expose India’s music abroad."

Ananya, however, is thrilled that some of her musician friends will be a part of the music fest and she wishes them luck. She also believes that it this will help put various Indian talents on the global map. “A couple of my friends are performing there and I’m so happy for them. The festival will give them and their music so much exposure before the global audience and nudge us, Indians, compete with global music. We’ve some really good music and the entire world needs to hear it," she remarks.

The 28-year-old, who grabbed the attention of many with music maestro AR Rahman’s Hindustani Way, the cheer song for the Indian team at the 2021 Olympics, recently had a release with Kya Karein. The upbeat pop-rock track also has musician Ankur Tewari lending his vocals to it.

Ask her about the single was born and she confesses that it is her unique thought on love that gave rise to Kya Karein. She elaborates, “Love, in all its forms, makes the world go round. But I don’t know if I’m capable of falling crazily in love anymore. In fact, I don’t know if I even want it anymore. He probed me a little bit and we spoke and that’s when I somehow realised that I currently share a love-hate relationship with love. Even though I love love, there’s a part of me that feels like it has the potential to mess up someone’s life a little bit."

So, how did Ankur react to her thought behind the ‘special song’? “He let the idea brew and we met again after two weeks. He took about ten days to feel what I exactly felt (about the idea of love). It almost felt like he was the instrument in allowing my emotions to come through the song," says Ananya.

Over the years, Ankur has emerged as one of the leading faces of indie music with tracks like Bhool Gaye, Aahista and Tootay. And Ananya reveals that she always wanted to work with him. “It didn’t feel like we were meeting for the first time. It felt like we were friends forever. For me, collaborations are like therapy sessions. I learnt so much from him. Working with him, I realised that music isn’t always about being very particular about the chords. Sometimes, some chords felt good to our ears, and we incorporated them in the song without even knowing what those chords were. Later, when the producers came on-board, they made the song more technical," she elaborates.

Kya Karein, she believes, helped her reconnect with herself and understand the true beauty of music, which lies in solely in the emotions being conveyed through it. “You’ve to be very honest to be able to write a song. My songs are all about how I truly feel at that particular moment. I enjoyed the fact that I was able tell him what felt and sounded good to me. It really boils down to the emotions we want to capture and then express through our music. He re-instilled in me the importance of singing from the heart and not worrying about technical details," shares Ananya.

