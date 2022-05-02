Ananya Nagalla Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Latest Black Saree Pictures

Ananya Nagalla, who was introduced as a heroine in the film Mallesham, has raised the hotness quotient with her latest photos in saree. The actor looked gorgeous in a plain black saree paired with a flower print blouse. Showing off her outfit, Divya is looking amazing.

Sharing a series of photos on her Instagram page Ananya wrote, “As per the desire of the audience." With nude makeup on, Ananya left her locks loose. Striking different poses, the actor slays in the photos. Just hours after sharing the photos, fans were all praises for her in the comment section. She knows how to stand out with every post. The actress’ friends were all in love with her after seeing her photos.

After marking her debut with Mallesham, Ananya went on to appear in films, including Play Back and Vakeel Saab. The actor was even nominated for SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut – Telugu.

Vakeel Saab was released worldwide on April 9, 2021, and was a huge success. With the arrival of Pawan Kalyan’s film almost three years later, the openings for this film have come in a wide range.

With Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan playing lead roles, Ananya, Anjali, Niveda Thomas, and Prakash Raj appeared in pivotal roles. Produced by Dil Raju, the film was released not only in theatres but also on Amazon Prime OTT and was a huge success there as well.

Ananya later starred in Merlapaka Gandhi’s Maestro, a Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun starring Nithiin, Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh, and Jisshu Sengupta in lead. The movie launched on Disney+Hotstar was well received by the audience.

