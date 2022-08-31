Ananya Nagalla Looks Stunning In Her Latest Beach Side Photoshoot

Pawan Kalyan Vakeel Saab fame Ananya Nagalla has been ruling the hearts of fans with her amazing fashion statement. She often posts amazing pictures on social media to stay connected with her fans and followers. But her latest beachside photoshoot pictures have set the internet on fire.

In the photos, the actress is seen in a short lavender sleeveless ruffle dress with a plunging V neckline. She chose a no-makeup look and pink lip gloss. For accessories, she opted for simple silver hoop earrings. Sharing the beautiful photos on Instagram Ananya wrote, “Simply happy". Seeing the post, the fans couldn’t keep their calm as one of the users wrote, “Beautiful". Another said, “Marvellous". Others also appreciated the photos in the comment section.

Advertisement

On June 24, Ananya shared a series of pictures in a multi-coloured check print sleeveless mini dress. Sharing the photos on social media, the actress wrote “Dimple" in the caption. Seeing the post fans showered tremendous love in the comment box.

On the work front, Ananya works mainly in Telugu films. She made her acting debut in 2019 with the biographical movie Mallesham based on the life of Chintakindi Mallesham. She was nominated for the SIIMA Awards For Best Female Debut -Telugu for this project. After this, she worked in popular films like Play Back, and Vakeel Saab.

She was recently seen in the black comedy thriller Maestro directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and bankrolled by Sreshth Movies. The movie featured Nithin Kumar, Tamannaah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Naresh. The film is the remake of the 2018 Hindi movie Andhadhun.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Next, Ananya will be seen in the mythological drama Shaakuntalam directed by Gunashekar. This project is bankrolled by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Dil Raju Productions. The movie will feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the lead role.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here