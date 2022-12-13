Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Jet Off to Qatar for FIFA World Cup Semi-Final Amid Dating Rumours

With the FIFA World Cup semi-finals around the corner, several Bollywood celebrities are jetting off to Qatar to witness the matches. On Tuesday, celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were clicked at the airport. Ananya’s rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur was also seen jetting off to Qatar for the world cup semi-finals.

In the photos and videos shared by paparazzi, the Liger actress can be seen in a casual blue body-hugging dress which she paired with white sneakers. She was accompanied by her father Chunky Panday. Aditya, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a lavender sweatshirt which he paired with jeans. They were clicked separately.

On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor was also clicked with his daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor.

Talking of Ananya and Aditya, their dating rumoured surfaced when Karan Johar teased that something is brewing between them on his show Koffee With Karan. At Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party, there was a photo of them chatting in the background which further fuelled the rumours. They were also seen posing together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash this year.

Back in July, it is reported that both the actors have a mutual affinity towards each other and this is a very recent development in the lives of the two. However, there is always a possibility that the two had been keeping it extremely private earlier and the news slowly is seeing the light of day, according to ETimes. To top it off, Ananya confessed on Koffee With Karan 7 that she finds Aditya ‘hot’.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, was seen in the film Rashtra Kavach Om. Next, he will be seen in Jungleland.

