Ananya Panday and Shilpa Shetty Binge on Desserts, Chunky Panday Hilariously Asks Who’s Paying for the Food?

Our Sunday to-do list is all about exploring places and binge eating some of our favourite dishes. Well, Ananya Panday seems to have a similar routine. March 13, Sunday appears to have been very busy for the actor. While Ananya first caught up with Shilpa Shetty Kundra at a Mumbai restaurant for a ‘Sunday binge’, she later went book store hopping with her good friend Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan.

Shilpa had made a collaborative post with Ananya, which featured both the actors eyeing on some delicious plates of desserts. The video opens by giving viewers a look at the desserts, following which Ananya picks up a bowl that appears to have sweet pani puri with a chocolate twist. The other dishes on the table were marshmallows, pancakes, cupcakes, and others. Moments later, Chunky Panday also enters the scene and questions them, “Who is paying for all this?” The two ladies together point a finger towards him, indicating that he is supposed to empty his pockets today. Grabbing a piece of cake, Chunky says, “They are joking.”

Now, that’s a real binge Ananya Panday and I binged at the real Binge and it tastes better when it’s paid for,” Shilpa captioned the video and thanked Chunky for the wonderful treat. While Annaya’s mother Bhavana Panday was all hearts and in splits, rapper Badshah had a hard time believing. “Are you serious,” he commented on the post.

After her dessert-full meal, later that day, Ananya spent some time with Navya. Posting a picture featuring herself and Navya, Ananya wrote, “Book store hopping with this,” and added an emoticon of a caterpillar.

While the actor is clearly enjoying her get-away from the movie sets, she is awaiting the release of two films, Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

