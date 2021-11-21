Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda Go Horse Riding During Liger Shoot, See Pics

Actors Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda channelled their inner cowboys in Las Vegas recently, where they are shooting for their upcoming film Liger. On Sunday afternoon, Ananya took to Instagram to share glimpses of their fun time where she can be seen riding a horse along with her co-star. She shared the photo on her Story section and wrote, “Howdy Rowdy" and tagged Vijay. She also dropped several photos on her feed.

In the first photo, she is seen wearing a cute yellow top with black pants as she is sitting on a horse. In the second photo she looks away at the sunset and in the third pic, she caresses the horse. She captioned the post as, “yay or neigh 🐴"

Earlier, the team of Liger organised a special Indian lunch for Mike Tyson and his wife Kiki as they had known about his love for Indian food. The team conveyed that the former boxing champion Tyson binged on garlic naan, tandoori chicken, butter chicken, fish tikka masala, and mutton biryani for lunch.

As the movie is all set to be wrapped up soon, the expectations are rife. Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, while Ananya Pandey debuts in Telugu movies. Also, this is the first Indian movie in which Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo.

Liger, in which Vijay will be seen playing the role of a boxer, is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

