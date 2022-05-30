Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda Groove To JugJugg Jeeyo’s Song, Varun Dhawan Lauds Their 'Liger Moves'

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to steal audiences’ hearts soon with their upcoming Pan-India film Liger. The duo will be sharing the big screen for the first time. Pictures and videos from the sets of Liger have been widely circulated on the internet, leaving the fans restless. The film is set to grace the theatres on August 25. Meanwhile, Vijay and Ananya never miss a chance to set the internet on fire, and their latest dance video is a fine example of it.

In the latest reels, uploaded by Ananya Panday, she can be seen grooving to Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song along with Vijay Deverakonda. While it is being said that the clip is from the sets of Koffee With Karan, there is no official confirmation on this.

In the video, Ananya is pulling off another glamorous look in a yellow mini dress. She looked stunning as she paired her outfit with sparkling purple heels. Ananya left her tresses open and looked beautiful as ever. Vijay, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black and white suit. He wore a white shirt and paired it with a white blazer, over black trousers. These two danced to Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song and even performed the hook step. With the clip, Ananya extended best wishes to the team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. “Hooked to this step and the vibe of this song! As they say - Jug Jugg Jeeyo to the team and all our love for the film from Team Liger," she wrote.

JugJugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan was quick to react to the video. “Awesome some liger moves," he wrote and dropped fire emojis.

Meanwhile, talking about Liger, the film marks Ananya’s first collaboration with Vijay. This will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. Liger is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film will hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

