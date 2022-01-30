Ananya Panday Arrives on Bigg Boss 15 Set in White Off-Shoulder Dress, Changes into Pink-Orange to Promote Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday seems to be having a busy Sunday. The actress was spotted sporting two different looks in the day, first while promoting Gehraiyaan and then on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. The actress will be seen promoting her upcoming film on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 alongwith co-stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhaant Chaturvedi.

In the first look, she wore a short white off-shoulder dress, with big hoop earrings and lime green heels. The actress kept her look fuss free, parting her hair in the middle with a low pony tied at the back. The look was perfect for the day as Ananya posed in the sun for the photographers.

Take a look:

The actress then changed into a bright coloured outfit for her Bigg Boss 15 visit. She paired a orange-and-pink dress with a matching bright orange blazer, and strappy heels.

The actress’s fashion choices while promoting Gehraiyaan has been creating quite a buzz. Ananya hit headlines for trying to pose in a brown bralette and skirt while she was visibly feeling cold in a windy area. Siddhaant had to offer her his jacket to make her feel comfortable.

