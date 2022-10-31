Ananya Panday Bday Bash: Aryan Khan Attends Party Weeks After Ignoring Her, Paparazzo Falls While Taking Pics

Actress Ananya Panday turned 24 on Sunday and on the occasion, she hosted a small dinner party in Bandra in Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted the birthday girl hosting some of her closest friends, including Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In pictures shared by paparazzi on social media, Ananya slipped into a gorgeous pink bodycon dress for the dinner party while her friends opted for a casual look. Navya was seen wearing a black tank top with a pair of grey pants. She was seen holding Ananya’s hand as they made their way out of the party. Siddhant was seen wearing an all-black fit for the party.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aryan was seen wearing a printed tee with a pair of denim pants. Aryan was spotted at the party just a few weeks after a video of Aryan allegedly ignoring Ananya had surfaced online.

While Ananya had heads turning with her party, she was seen expressing concern over a paparazzo who tripped and fell. In a video shared on Instagram, the actress was seen making her out of the dinner party and heading to her car when a group of paparazzi gathered around her to take pictures. One of the cameramen in the mob tripped and fell, and Ananya immediately jumped in to help. “Be careful," she said, offering to help the paparazzo get up.

Ananya rang in her birthday at a Halloween party in Mumbai. The actress dressed up as Kareena Kapoor’s Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. While she debuted the iconic pink and brown ensemble for the cameras at the party, she shared a video recreating Kareena’s introductory scene in the Karan Johar directorial.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Bebo was impressed with Ananya’s efforts, giving her the seal of approval. Kareena shared pictures of Ananya on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “You look PHAT." She also wished Ananya on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Ananya was showered with birthday wishes from many, including her best friends Suhana Khan. Suhana shared a picture with Ananya and wrote, “Happy birthday to my big sis. I love you so much." Sara Ali Khan wished, “Happiest birthday to the funnest, prettiest and cutest girl. It’s always a blast when you are around. Keep crackling you patakha."

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger. She will now be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She has also signed Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Read all the Latest Movies News here