Ananya Panday Calls Ranbir Kapoor 'DostAstra' as They Come Together for a Shoot, See Pics

Ananya Panday recently returned from her Italy vacation and the actress has already gone back to work. On Tuesday evening, the Liger actress shared a couple of selfies with Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor as they collaborated for a shoot. Ananya shared two monochromatic selfies with Ranbir where both of them can be seen flaunting their bright smiles. Sharing the post, she also called the actor her new best friend.

The caption on her post read, “new day, new shoot, new best friend 😁 #DostAstra ✨"

Ananya was recently vacationing in Italy and constantly updated her fans and followers with her travel photos and videos. In one of her posts, the young actress can be seen posing under a beautiful pink sky as she sported a stunning white off-shoulder outfit. She accessorised her look with earrings and left her hair open. Needless to say, Ananya looked simple yet gorgeous in these pictures. In the caption, the actress wrote, “pink skies and wishing fountains".

The actress also dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen soaking in the sun in Capri in a floral print bikini set.

Before jetting off for her vacation, the actress was shooting for the sequel of Dream Girl in Varanasi. The film will see her paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger. The film also starred Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy in key roles. Mike Tyson also made a special appearance in the film. Liger was directed by Puri Jagannadh but failed terribly at the box office. The actress also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan in the pipeline where she will star alongside her Gehraiyaan co-actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger fame, Adarsh Gourav.

