Ananya Panday Calls Zendaya 'Phenomenal', Says She Would Love to Play Her Euphoria Character

Actress Ananya Panday is currently receiving rave reviews for her film Gehraiyaan. The Shakun Batra directorial also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Ananya also has a series of impressive projects lined up including Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. In a recent interview, the Bollywood actress spoke about her Hollywood counterparts and appreciated them.

Talking to ETimes, Ananya expressed her love for Spider-Man and Euphoria actress Zendaya and told the publication, “I am so happy that you spoke about Zendaya because she is phenomenal! Euphoria is my favourite show. As an actor, I don’t want to tie myself down to anything. So I would love to play a character like that."

Discussing Hollywood and whether she wants to work there, she added, “I would be really happy if I get to audition for something. There are so many interesting opportunities to work all over the world. With OTT, the world has become a much smaller place. You have access to so many different kinds of cinema in so many languages. So, why not?"

The actress also talked about her first pan-Indian film where she is paired opposite superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The film also marks the latter’s debut in Bollywood. Ananya said, “I went to the US last to shoot for LIGER. We shot with Mike Tyson there. It was so exciting. That’s all I am going to say about the film right now."

While she was in the US with the team, she constantly updated her social media handle with BTS stills from the shoot, featuring the cast and the crew. The film is all set to release this year in August.

Meanwhile, Ananya is also hitting the headlines for her rumoured relationship with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. The duo was recently seen together attending Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash.

