Ananya Panday Copies Vijay Deverakonda As She Wears 'Chappals' for Liger Promotions; See Pic

Vijay Deverakonda has been winning hearts on the internet with his simple and subtle style for Liger promotions. The actor, who is a huge star down South, took social media by storm when he arrived at the trailer launch of his movie, wearing chappals. Since then, Vijay, who’s busy travelling to different parts of the country promoting Liger, has been seen wearing chappals at almost every promotional event.

Now, his Liger co-star Ananya Panday has also decided to to ditch heels. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her feet. In the photo, Ananya can be seen wearing white slippers, while Vijay in colour-coordinated sneakers. Ananya cheekily captioned the photo: “Look who is in chappals now!"

Later, Ananya shared a series of her new pictures in a gorgeous lehenga from Chennai, where she is currently promoting Liger with Vijay.

Vijay also recently made his debut on the talk show, Koffee with Karan 7. He was joined by Ananya. Talking about Ananya, he said: “She makes me laugh. I find her very cute. I laugh a lot around her. She learns quickly. She did a very good job on Liger."

Meanwhile, Liger is a pan-Indian film directed by Puri Jagannadh which will see Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda share the screen together for the first time. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its promotions are currently underway. Vijay and Ananya have been traveling to different cities, meeting fans to promote their movie.

Liger will also be the first Indian movie in which boxing legend Mike Tyson will appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA fighter.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

