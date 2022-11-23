Ananya Panday Creates Stir With Sizzling Entry at Kartik Aaryan's Party After Their Rumoured Breakup

Ananya Panday made a dazzling entry at her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan’s birthday party, which took place in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Ananya looked sizzling hot in a white bodycon dress which she teamed with high heels and a tiny lilac bag.

The actress, who worked with Kartik in Pati Patni Aur Woh, was all smile as she got down from her car and posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the venue. Ananya and Kartik reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time. Following their rumoured split, Ananya moved on in her life with Ishaan Khatter. However, Ananya and Ishaan also called it quits a few months back.

Interestingly, when Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday had come on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar grilled her about the actress’ breakup with Kartik. However, Bhavana gave a rather vague answer to avoid the tricky situation. Kartik and Ananya were rumoured to be dating after working together on the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

During the rapid fire segment, KJo asked, “Who do you think Ananya looks best with?" The options included Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. To this, Bhavana said, “I think she looks best with Kartik, acts best with Ishaan, dances best with Tiger…" But KJo called out Bhavana for being “politically correct". Finally, Bhavana agreed that Ananya looks best on-screen with Kartik Aaryan, to which KJo responded, “Then why did they break up? They should have kept it together, if they looked so good." “Never say never. You never know," Bhavana replied.

In fact, when Karan had asked Ananya during her appearance on the latest season of KWK, whether or not she would date the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star ever in future, she responded, “Kya pata kal ho na ho."

