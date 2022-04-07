Ananya Panday Dines with Janhvi Kapoor Post Her Breakup Rumours with Ishaan Khatter; See Pics And Video

After rumours of breaking up with Ishaan Khatter started doing the rounds and gained momentum, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was spotted with Janhvi Kapoor for a dinner last evening in Mumbai. While Ananya settled for a white crop top with white ripped jeans, it was Janhvi’s outfit that drew a lot of attention. She chose a blue backless jumpsuit, and looked every bit gorgeous as she stepped out from the restaurant post dinner.

The pictures of the Bollywood stars were captured by the paps. While fans can find a picture of Ananya, it is evident that they were clearly focused on Janhvi. Check out the pictures and the video from the dinner here:

Advertisement

However, the comments about Janhvi’s outfit were divided. While some found the actress carrying the dress with all the élan, some did not approve her fashion choice. One user commented, ‘Wannabe Kim Kardashian of the East’ while another wrote, ‘Sasti kylie Jenner’. One person wrote, ‘Ananya always looks like that friends who just tags along with anyone’. However, people did not miss the fact that rumours of Janhvi dating Ishaan Khatter was a thing during the release of their debut Bollywood film, Dhadak. One netizen had commented, “Ishaan ke dono exes😂😂😂 guess what’s their topic of discussion."

Advertisement

It was rumoured that Janhvi and Ishaan dated during the filming of Dhadak. The two seemed close to each other and Ishaan was, on one occasion, seen jumping outside Janhvi’s house, which obviously attracted a lot of curiosity. How can one even forget the digs that their brothers Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor took during Koffee with Karan over this incident? However, soon after the release of the movie, their relationship fizzled out. It was then reported that Ishaan and Ananya then started dating. They were often spotted hand in hand, and went for vacations together. However, it was recently reported that they have split after 3 years, even though they never explicitly talked about being in a relationship.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.