Ananya Panday Ditches Pants For White Top in Latest Photoshoot, Fans Gush Over Her

Ananya Panday might be a couple of films old in the industry but she already follows a massive fan following on social media. The Gen Z star is always on point with her sartorial choices and shells out major fashion and style goals. Recently, the Gehraiyaan actress took to Instagram to drop a couple of photos from her latest photoshoot for which the actress ditched her pants and opted for a white blouse.

She went for a wavy hairstyle and kept her makeup minimal. The actress is seen sitting on an empty balcony with sun rays falling on her, producing the perfect sunkissed pictures. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Jusqu’ici, tout va bien ✌🏼"

Take a look:

As soon as she uploaded the photos, her fans took to the comment section to compliment her. Most of them dropped heart-shaped and fire-shaped emojis.

Ananya often drops gorgeous photos on Instagram either from her photoshoots or her outings and trips with her friends and family members. She recently shared photos from one of her outings with her friends where she can be seen dressed in a white cropped shirt and a multi-coloured skirt. She accessories her looks with dangler earrings and carried a sling bag.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and would also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, Annu Kapoor among others. Apart from that, she will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is being helmed by Arjun Varain Singh and will tell a digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai.

