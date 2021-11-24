Ananya Panday Drops ‘Bathrobe in a Car’ Series on Instagram During Liger Shoot, See Pics

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are currently shooting for their upcoming film Liger, and from the actress’ daily social media updates, it seems that it is a fun shoot. On Wednesday, Ananya took to Instagram to share a series of her photos from inside a car, dressed in a bathrobe. However, the actress says she cannot explain why she did that. Although the first couple of pictures saw the actress flaunt her sassy side at the camera, the last picture was an extreme closeup of her face where she gave a confused look.

Also Read: Peek-a-Boo: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, Stars Break Stereotypes with the Underboob Trend

Advertisement

She captioned her photo dump post as, “‘bathrobe in a car’ series ‍♀️ (don’t ask why, I can’t explain ) #NightShoot #LIGER"

The photo received comments from her close friend Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Bhavna Panday.

On Sunday, Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda channelled their inner cowboys as they could be seen horse riding in between their shoot. Take a look at those photos:

As the movie is all set to be wrapped up soon, the expectations are rife. Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, while Ananya Pandey debuts in Telugu movies. Also, this is the first Indian movie in which Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo.

Advertisement

Liger, in which Vijay will be seen playing the role of a boxer, is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.