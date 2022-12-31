Ananya Panday Drops Sizzling Bikini Pics From Blissful Vacay In Thailand, Says 'Blessed Beyond Measure'

Ananya Panday is all set to ring in the new year in style. The Student of The Year 2 star is currently enjoying a blissful vacation in Phuket, Thailand. The actress has been dropping mesmerising glimpses of the location and shelling out travel goals. On new year’s eve, the Liger star dropped a couple of stunning bikini pics as she chills on a beach, and we are all for it.

In the pictures, Ananya all smiles as she chills on a beach in a bikini. Next, we see her enjoying a swing. As we scroll further, we find yet another gorgeous picture of Ananya reading a book on a beach. Ananya also posted some random pics of dogs resting in Thailand streets and lush nature’s beauty. Ananya is making most of her time as she is seen enjoying her stay at the location.

Taking to the captions, Ananya wrote, “blessed beyond measure ✨."

Take a look at her post here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of her fans, and Ananya’s family members too chimed into the comments section, to drop comments.

Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emoticons. Rohit Saraf left a red heart and heart shaped eyes emoticon. A lot of Ananya’s fans too thronged the comments section. One of the fans wrote, " #beautiful ❤️," another fan added," Wonderful ☺️😍😍😍."

The star kid jetted off to the picturesque country a couple of days ago and has been sharing pictures of its scenic beauty with her fans and followers. Recently, the Liger actress dropped her photos from Thailand and gave a glimpse of how they are spending the remaining days of 2022.

In one of the photos, the actress cutely poses for the camera in a red dress and a flower band on her head. In another photo, she gives a complete view of her high-slit pretty dress and flaunts the cutout design at the back. She also poses with Navya, who is seen in satin attire. Navya wore a flower necklace as well. The actress also gave a glimpse of the place they had visited and a live performance that was happening there.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and would also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, Annu Kapoor among others. Apart from that, she will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is being helmed by Arjun Varain Singh.

