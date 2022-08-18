Ananya Panday Exudes Boss Lady Vibes as She Promotes Liger, BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor React

Ananya Panday is truly a fashion goddess in every sense and she lets her style statements do the talking for her. The actress has an innate charisma that shines through any outfit she wears and she surely knows how to carry herself with confidence. The diva does justice to all kinds of looks, be it traditional or western. She is always dressed perfectly for any occasion, be it for reality shows, casual outings, or film promotions.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to treat her Insta family with her latest look, while she was in Indore to promote Liger with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. She did a cute wordplay in her caption and wrote, “Indoor in Indore #Liger25thAugust” along with an emoji covering its mouth.

Ananya wore a grey checked suit consisting of a trouser and a blazer. She paired it with a black crop top and black boots with heels. The actress’ skin looked flawless as she posed for the camera in the backdrop of grey curtains. Her tenacious gaze and laid-back pose on the sofa radiated confidence and amplified the oomph factor of the post.

The comments section was filled with fire emojis, hearts, and positive reactions. The official handle of Dharma Productions dropped the comment “Our Liger-ess”. Her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanya Kapoor, too, reacted to her post as usual.

The actress was in Indore to promote her film and interacted with fans at the IPS Academy. She will now fly off to Kochi, Kerala.

Liger marks the acting debut of the legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, in Indian cinema as he makes an appearance in an extended cameo. The film is based on the life of an MMA boxer played by Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from Ananya and Vijay, the film also features Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in key roles. It will release on 25th August 2022.

