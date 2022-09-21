Ananya Panday Fangirls Over 'Bae-Bo' Kareena Kapoor Khan, Calls Her 'Forever Inspiration' on Her B'Day

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, September 21 and social media is filled with wishes for the gorgeous diva. Besides her fans, her industry colleagues and friends, too, have taken to social media to shower love on Bebo. Actress Ananya Panday, who has expressed her love for Kareena quite a few times, took to her Instagram story section to share a collage of two old photos. In the first photo, the Liger actress is seen posing with the Laal Singh Chaddha actress. In the second photo, a young Ananya is seen holding a magazine with Kareena on its cover.

Sharing it, she wrote, “Forever inspiration and favourites in every way !!!! Happiest birthday Bae-bo!!!!! The best ever"

Advertisement

Take a look at her post:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uCUKMy9ex9I" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Kareena often keeps showering praises over Ananya. Meanwhile, Ananya has been dropping some gorgeous photos on Instagram lately. A couple of days back, the new-gen Bollywood divas, Ananya, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, among others, recently attended their friend’s birthday party and their gorgeous photos are all over our social media. The gorgeous divas impressed in all-white outfits as that was the colour code of the party. The Liger actress took to her Instagram handle to drop some sizzling snaps from the party.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film was the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Even though the movie gained positive reviews, it failed to emerge as a blockbuster at the box office. Kareena will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Besides this, the actress has also reportedly signed a project with Rhea Kapoor in which she is likely to share a screen with Tabu. However, there is no official announcement so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here