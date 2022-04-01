Ananya Panday Flaunts Evil Eye Pendant in These Stunning Mirror Selfies, Take a Look

Ananya Pandey is paving her way to the hearts of the audience and her work only gets better. It is no news that the actor often gets trolled for her blunt acting chops but with Gehraiyaan, Ananya proved that she has a lot more to give to the film industry. Well, not just the entertainment industry, Ananya’s style statement has made her one of the trendsetters. If you are looking for donning some chic looks, Ananya’s Instagram feed is a perfect stop. It looks like along with posing for the lenses, the actor is equally good at taking mirror selfies. On April 1, Ananya shared two snaps of herself wherein she flaunted a big evil eye pendant around her neck.

Advertisement

In the portrait clicks, Ananya wore a black tank top, and she took some spot on mirror selfies. While the actor looks gorgeous in the photos, what caught the attention of people was the big evil eye pendant around her neck. It was a white pendant with a small evil eye symbol in the middle. Another thing that held our attention were the floral nails. Looks like the actor is in full swing for the spring season. Moments after the pictures were shared, fans showered love on her in the comments section. “Bold and beautiful”, a fan wrote, while many resorted to emoticons to express how beautiful she looked. While Ananya's mom Bhavana's friend Seema Khan was all hearts, former actress Neelam Kothari called Ananya “pretty.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan. Her upcoming release is Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. Ananya will again share screen space with his Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film will also star Adarsh Gourav.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.