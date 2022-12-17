Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Chaand Baaliyan With Pretty White Saree in New Instagram Post, Take a Look

Ananya Panday might be just a few films old in the industry but the actress follows a massive fan following. She is an avid social media user who often keeps her fans and followers updated with her posts. The actress also has a great fashion sense, which she often displays through her Instagram photos. Recently, Ananya took to her Instagram story section to upload a couple of photos of her looking gorgeous in a white coloured saree.

She can be seen pairing her saree with a golden noodle strap blouse. She opted for dewy makeup and tied her hair in a neat bun. Flaunting her jhumkas she added the song ‘Chaand Baliyaan’ to her post. Take a look:

Ananya Panday was recently in Qatar to witness the FIFA World Cup semi-finals with her dad Chunky Panday, her friend Shanaya Kapoor and Shanaya’s father and brother Sanjay Kapoor and Jahan Kapoor. On Thursday evening, Ananya took to her Instagram handle to drop a couple of sunkissed photos, along with a selfie with Shanaya. She gave a glimpse of the scenic beauty around her as well. For her outing, Ananya paired a white crop top with an oversized shirt and denim. She wore a blue cap as well. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Nothing makes us 😊 more than sunsets ☀️ what a lovely lovely trip"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in the film Liger with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The film failed to perform well at the box office. Next, she will be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa among others. She will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

