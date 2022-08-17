Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Sexy Curves in Skintight Dress for Liger Event; Suhana Khan Says 'Wow'

Ananya Pandey has been burning up Instagram with her top-notch fashion game. She is swamped with the promotions of her upcoming film Liger but doesn’t skip updating her social media space with stunning pictures of herself. She left her followers spellbound on Tuesday by dropping a series of sizzling pictures on her Instagram space.

The actress can be seen sporting a blue-bodycon dress from the shelves of Galvan London in the snapshots. Her outfit has a cut-out detailing in the front and a slit at the back. To complete the look, she wore blue heels by Christian Louboutin. Furthermore, she opted for wavy hair, as well as, a subtle glam makeup look.

People are loving Ananya Panday’s pictures in a blue dress. Her post has been garnering massive engagement. Her fellow celebrities, as well as, netizens have filled the comments section with lots of love. Along with the pictures, Ananya hilariously wrote: “Promotions day 6282762272."

Ananya made her acting debut in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year 2. She enthralled people with her acting prowess and has managed to be in the limelight ever since. She has also shared the screen with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi among others in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan.

On the work front, Ananya has been in headlines for her film Liger. The theatrical release of the much-anticipated film is slated for August 25 and she will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. Other than this, the actress will co-star with Siddhant Chaturvedi once again in her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Adarsh Gourav will also be playing one of the lead roles in the film.

