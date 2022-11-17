Ananya Panday Flaunts Mirror-Work Bikinis, Slit Skirts in Sultry Photoshoot, Take a Look

Ananya Panday's latest Instagram pictures have sent sparks flying everywhere. In her latest photoshoot for Lifestyle Asia's India Chapter, Gen Z's ultimate fashion icon has completely redefined the glamour of resort wear. Ananya can be seen flaunting delicate mirror-work bikinis, slit skirts, and robes in the sultry photos she dropped today. She sure knows how to shoot up the temperature of a room faster than one can blink. In a series of eight photos, Ananya can be seen rocking multiple outfits like a boss, shifting from ethereal to femme fatale to innocent with just a change in her gaze and pose.

Ananya looks flawless with nude lipstick and light, natural make-up. She's dripping good looks everywhere in her mirror-work attires complimented by minimal, elegant accessories. She keeps it steamy with a muted golden bikini top and a beach cover-up miniskirt.

In another bespoke ensemble, she is seen nailing the delicate, irresistible feminine look with a dazzling two-piece swimsuit and a ruffled robe of translucent net fabric. The exquisite accessory on her foot and her gentle expression amp up her magnetic attraction.

The slit skirt with a long slit and dangling earrings drawing attention to her shapely collarbone is bound to leave you wanting more smokin' looks from the actor. She's also seen rocking a bold orange colour, wearing a high-waisted bikini and a think veiled-out sleeve cover pattern. The confidence in her expression is everything!

Lifestyle Asia India quoted Ananya saying as saying, “I feel people forget that we actually are, at the end of the day, normal 20-somethings and we will make our fair share of mistakes. Obviously, there are days when I do get bothered by it, I do get upset and then I just wish I could deal with this in private and everyone didn't have to know every single detail about my life. But it’s also a part-and-parcel of the job and I feel the pros for me, definitely outweigh the cons."

The actor of Gehraiyaan fame is pushing through the ranks, rising quickly as a diva despite her recent entry into show business. Her chic looks on social media are charming fans everywhere, with fire and heart emojis dropping in the comments section from one and all.

Ananya will next feature in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

