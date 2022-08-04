Ananya Panday Flaunts New Piercing, Calls It 'Low Key the Most Adventurous Thing', See Pic

Ananya Panday is all set for the release of her film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Amid her busy schedule, the actress got a second ear piercing and took to social media to share a glimpse of it. She took to her Instagram story section to give a closer view of her new piercing. In the video, Ananya can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt as she zooms in to show the new piercing. Captioning her post, she wrote, “Just got another piercing and it’s low key the most adventurous thing I’ve done."

Earlier today, the actress gave a glimpse of her vanity van along with a couple of mirror selfies. She was seen sporting a nude crop top showing off her mid-rift and paired with washed blue denim. She made a poker face as she clicked her selfies. Ananya went with light make-up and added a shiny lip gloss and a beaded necklace. Her hair is tied up in a messy bun. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress penned the caption, “4 am vanity in my vanity."

Meanwhile, the makers of her upcoming film Liger dropped the promo of the fourth song. Titled Aafat, the short clip gives a glimpse of Ananya and Vijay’s chemistry in the film as the actress flirts effortlessly with Vijay’s character. The complete song will release tomorrow. Talking of Liger, the film marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will release on the big screen on August 25.

Apart from Liger, the actress will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

