Ananya Panday Gets Special Gift From Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Khan; See Pic

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey has received a present from designer Gauri Khan and the former took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of it. The gift was basically an artwork, which featured a portrait of Ananya with a modern and abstract twist. “Thank you, Gauri Aunty for making this for me," Ananya captioned the image as she shared it on Instagram. The actress had also added gifs of ‘wow’, ‘stunning’, and ‘love it’ to the post. In the first post, Ananya, in a white crop top, posed along with the portrait. She also shared a solo snap of the gorgeous piece of artwork.

In other news, Ananya recently returned from her New Year vacation at the Ranthambhore National Park with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. The duo was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on January 2. Though the two have never confirmed their relationship, the buzz is that the actors are dating for quite some time now.

As far as the film projects are concerned, Ananya has three movies lined up for release in 2022. The pan-India project Ligeralongside actor Vijay Deverakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson was all set to hit the cinemas but the rising number of COVID-19 cases have delayed the release date of the film. Now, it is slated to get released in theatres worldwide on August 25. Ananya will also be seen in Gehraiyaan, which will have a world premiere on Amazon Prime on February 11. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. Last year in December, the actress had shared a trailer of the film with her fans.

Apart from these two films, the latest addition to her kitty was Kho Gaye Hum Kahanalongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

