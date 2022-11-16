Ananya Panday Gives a Glimpse of Her '48 Hours' in New York, Mom Bhavana, Katrina Kaif Have This to Say

Ananya Panday recently jetted off to New York to attend a professional event that was organized by a jewellery brand. The young actress who aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence gave fans a virtual tour of her outing in a new photo dump. Blessing the wanderlust hearts of fans, Ananya Panday shared glimpses of how she managed to squeeze in time for delicious meals and casual walks as she spent 48 hours in the city for work-related commitments. The actress replayed her memorable time in New York in a series of new pictures that were shared on Wednesday morning.

Be it enjoying a cup of coffee, satiating her sweet tooth with treats, or posing next to a Christmas-themed installation, the youngster was seen doing it all. Amidst this, she also gave fans a behind-the-scenes fun she had with her entourage while getting ready for the event. “48hrs in NYC. Nothing quite like it,” Ananya captioned her latest post. Take a look at it here:

In a photo shared on her Instagram story, Ananya while getting ready is fed a sandwich by her stylist Meagan Concessio. “The official sandwich feeder job is more important,” wrote Ananya in a sweet note alongside the photo before tagging her stylish. Check out the photo below:

Within just three hours, the new photo dump of Ananya Panday has garnered over 2 lakh likes on Instagram. Meanwhile, prompting many celebs to appreciate the post. Katrina Kaif agreed with Panday’s thoughts about NYC and commented, “So true,” meanwhile, Tania Shroff awaits for the actress to share her outfit for the event, “We need the outfit reveal.” Meanwhile, her mom Bhavana Pandey asked her to give her the wardrobe courtesy credit.

Ananya Panday last shared the screen space with South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India flick, Liger. She will next share the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In addition to this, she also has Dream Girl 2 in the pipeline opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

