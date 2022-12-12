Ananya Panday Gives a Speech of Gratitude as She Wins the ITA Award for Gehraiyaan, Watch Video

It was a big night for Ananya Panday at the 22nd edition of the Indian Television Academy Awards held in Mumbai on Sunday. She won Best Debutant Actress of the Year – OTT for her performance in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which premiered on Prime Video. The actress, who shared screen space with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, thanked her co-stars, her director and the whole team of film for her big win. In her victory speech, Ananya Panday, who played the role of Tia in Gehraiyaan, called the film “a super special film.” She added, “This award means so much to me. Playing Tia was definitely very challenging because she is very different from how I am as a person.” Ananya then expressed gratitude to Deepika, Dhairya and Siddhant for helping her “bring her A-game” as Tia.

Concluding the speech, Ananya thanked her fans for supporting her and giving her love. She captioned the post, “Straight from Tia’s heart to you! A BIG THANK-YOU to all my fans, my lovely Ananians for showering me with constant love and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without y’all! Lots of love. #Gehraiyaan #ITA2022.”

Ananya Panday received a whole lot of love and appreciation from her family and friends in the comments section. Her dad and actor Chunky Panday commented, “Always proud of you,” while her mother Bhavana just dropped red heart icons. Dhairya Karwa also dropped red heart icons and director Maqbool Khan commented, “You truly deserve it. So proud of you. Loads of love.”

Ananya attended the ITA Awards on Sunday, where she wore a red and pink ensemble. She wore a crisscrossed red top with long straps and a body-con pink skirt with a thigh-high slit.

A number of Bollywood celebrities made stylish appearances at the event, including Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, Disha Parmar, Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma, and more, also attended.

