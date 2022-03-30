Ananya Panday Goes All Comfy for IIFA 2022 Event With Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, See Pics

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently attended the IIFA 2022 press conference earlier this week. The 23-year-old actress attended the event wearing a bright green outfit. Sharing her look for the event, Ananya posted her pictures on Instagram and mentioned in the caption, “Had the best time being on stage with Salman Khan sir, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul. Can’t wait for IIFA.”

For the occasion, Ananya wore a green Dior creation. The actress’ ensemble comprised a co-ord set of green shorts and a cropped blazer. With a white shirt underneath, Ananya wore the Dior printed blazer along with black stilettos. For make-up, the actress opted for a nude touch-up with kohl-rimmed eyes. Ananya wore her hair in soft waves for the event.

During the press conference, Ananya and Salman had a fun interaction. Host Maniesh Paul had asked Salman to give some advice to Ananya who will be making her IIFA debut. The Bollywood star asked Ananya to confirm with the car sponsor at the event if they will give her a free car as well. Ananya followed Salman’s advice and asked the sponsor, “Nexa waalo, mujhe gaadi free milegi (Nexa, will I please get a free car)?” The sponsor agreed to Ananya’s request for a free car. Soon after this, Salman quipped, “Chunky Panday ki beti hai. Baap pe gayi hai (She is Chunky Panday’s daughter naturally she is just like her father)."

Besides making her debut at the IIFA, Ananya also made a notable appearance on the fashion runway on Sunday. The actress had turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock at the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale. Ananya wore an off-shoulder mini dress with a dramatic trail. From the collection Earthbound, the sequin dress was embroidered from top to toe. Ananya shared the look on Instagram and added in the caption, “Had the best time walking for the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale for Falguni Shane Peacock. So grateful for all the shiny, pink drama that came with it.”

Have you checked Ananya’s latest look?

