Ananya Panday: I was in Shock When Gehraiyaan was Narrated, Locked Myself in Bathroom for 20 mins

Ananya Panday is only a few films old in Bollywood, and as Karan Johar said at the trailer launch of Gehraiyaan, she is the newest baby at Dharma Productions. Gehraiyaan deals with a much more mature subject than Pati Patni Aur Woh which was also about infidelity in a relationship, but in a much more light-hearted take. The 23-year-old actress admitted she never expected a script like this to come her way so early in her career.

“I remember when Shakun (Batra, director) and Aisha narrated the film to me, I said, ‘Can I just go to the bathroom?’ I didn’t come out for like 20 minutes, and they got scared that I had fainted in the bathroom. But I was in shock that this project was even going to come to me. I was so happy to be part of a film like this," Ananya said at the trailer launch of the film.

Ananya also stars with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa as leads. The actress says that the cast shot for two months in Goa and it helped them become friends. “That was the best part of shooting the film. Every single person involved with the film is actually like family to us. I feel I have not just changed as an actor, but as a person," she said.

Deepika too echoed her sentiments while talking about her co-stars. “Ananya, Sid and Dhairya - we’ve truly had the best time anyone can possibly have on a film set. Dhairya is like an older brother, someone that I know if I ever have any sort of issue, even in the middle of the night, I can call him up and speak to him. Ananya is like my baby sister. She’s actually younger than my sister (Anisha Padukone). Sid is someone that I’m extremely fond of. I have seen his journey very closely from Bully Boy, to the kind of work that he put in on this movie. I think we’ve made friends for life," Deepika said.

