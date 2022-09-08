Ananya Panday is Busy Basking in ‘Capri-Sun’ in a Cutesy Green Bikini; See Pics

Ananya Panday is enjoying a much-needed vacation in Italy amid her busy work schedule. On Wednesday, she added another slew of photos to her travel diaries. The Student of the Year 2 actress is currently vacationing in Capri and has now taken the internet by storm with her latest bikini pictures. She added sun-kissed photos of herself in different poses. In the album shared by her on Instagram, she looks sensual in a green bikini.

The diva flaunted her toned physique in the photo. She accessorized are overall look with shades and a statement necklace. She captioned the album with a pinch of pun and wrote, “Capri-sun,” with a juice box emoji.

As soon as Ananya shared the post on her Instagram feed, her friends and family from the Hindi film industry flooded the comments section. Her mother Bhavana Pandey dropped red heart emojis. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor and actress Neelam Kothari also commented by using fire, adorable and red heart emojis. Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan also added adorable emojis to the comments section.

Earlier, Ananya also added a series of photos from her travel spree. The actress shared snaps of her day as she explored the city. The actress donned a short printed summer dress. She added three frames of her enjoying the lemon sorbet and ice cream to beat the heat. The caption of the post read: “Just a girl obsessed with lemon sorbet” Ananya also shared aesthetic pictures from the city on her Instagram story. From her lemon sorbet to the fruit market. She also added a stunning boomerang of her herself in the story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's directorial Liger, sharing the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. The film, however, couldn’t impress the audience. She will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

