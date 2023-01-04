Ananya Panday is 'Happy to Be Back to Work' After Phuket Trip, Shares This Pic to Remember Her Vacay Days

Ananya Panday and her family welcomed the New Year in Thailand. The actress was holidaying on the beaches of Phuket. After her vacation came to an end, the actress got back to work. But her recent story on social media suggests that she is already missing her days in Phuket. Ananya Panday posted a story on her Instagram handle with a picture of her sand-clad feet with beaded anklets. She captioned the post, “The best feeling..but happy to be home and back to work now 2023 let's go.”

Ananya Panday seems all excited to start shooting for her upcoming films Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kaha this year. Earlier, the actress teased her fans by posting photos of herself in stunning swimwear from the beaches of Phuket. On New Year, she posted a number of photos on her Instagram account including one of herself rocking a green bikini with green floral prints as she stood on the sunny shores of a beach, another of a yacht ride with the vast ocean and setting sun in the background. The album also included some selfies with her friend from the same yacht ride, a beautiful view of the docks against the backdrop of dawn. She captioned the post as “Setting the tone for 2023.” The actor was also joined by her friend Navya Neveli Nanda in Phuket.

Now back home, Ananya Panday is all set to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 which follows the story of a small-town guy who is trying to lead a responsible life in Mathura. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, and Annu Kapoor. The film is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Moreover, she will also star with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and tells the tale of three Mumbai-based buddies living in the modern age. In addition to Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav would also appear in the movie. Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in 2022.

