Ananya Panday Is ‘Lowkey’ Picking Up This Stylish Skill on Sets; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared a secret hobby that she has been practising in her vanity van. In her latest Instagram Story, the 23-year-old revealed that she was seen learning the skill of how to cut hair. Dressed in a coral pink sequined dress, Ananya was closely observing a hairstylist who was cutting a person’s hair. Ananya was watching how to cut someone’s hair in a professional manner on the sets.

After following the instructions given by the hairstylist, Ananya held the pair of scissors and cut the person’s hair gingerly. Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, Ananya added a text that read, “I lowkey love cutting people’s hair on sets."

Advertisement

Ananya will soon be seen in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film Liger. The action drama starring Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda marks Ananya’s first pan-India film. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger narrates the story of a professional boxer who rises from the streets. As we await the release of her next much-awaited film, we should also mention how Ananya’s latest look gave us some summer sartorial inspiration.

The actress, who marked her debut in 2019 with The Student of the Year 2, was recently seen embracing an all-green monochrome look. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghrvi, Ananya was spotted in a summer-ready bright green corset patterned co-ord set. The actress paired the corset strappy top with a pair of straight-fit pants. Ananya wore a monochrome look with transparent footwear. She opted for minimal make-up and tied her tresses to keep it lowkey and her chic earrings perfectly balanced out the look.

Besides Liger, Ananya is also reuniting with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi for her next film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie also stars The White Tiger fame actor Adarsh Gourav. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti.

Tags: Ananya Panday, Liger, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.