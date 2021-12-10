Ananya Panday Is Obsessing Over Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Pics in Her New Instagram Post

The first photos of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as newlyweds have taken the internet by storm. The Bollywood star couple tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Hours after the wedding, Vicky and Katrina posted a series of pictures from their special day on Instagram. In the pictures, they are seen holding hands while taking pheras and exchanging wedding garlands. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the duo captioned the pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Needless to say, the wedding pictures sent VicKat fans into a meltdown. In fact, not just the couple’s fans, but Bollywood actress Ananya Panday also can’t stop looking at Vicky and Katrina’s wedding photos. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of glammed photos of herself in a powdered pink satin gown and wrote alongside: “I know everyone’s looking at Katrina and Vicky’s wedding pictures (because same) but hi…"

Ananya is currently working on Liger, co-produced by Karan Johar, directed by Puri Jagannadh, and starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Mike Tyson will also be featured in the film.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was largely a lavish and private affair with a heavily guarded wedding venue making it difficult for the media to report much to the fans. Katrina opted for a red bridal lehnga, while Vicky wore an ivory sherwani, both designed by celebrity favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi. Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years.

