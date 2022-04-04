Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter Break Up; PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Grammy Winner Ricky Kej

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have reportedly broken up. The actors, who starred in Khaali Peeli, were rumoured to be dating for three years. If a Pinkvilla report is to believe, the actors mutually decided to break up and have ended things on a positive note. " It has been a mutual call and things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward," the source claimed. Explaining the reason behind the split, the source claimed that Ananya and Ishaan ‘realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision.’

Indian music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej won his second Grammy at the Grammys 2022. Ricky was awarded the Best New Age Album award for ‘Divine Tides’ along with Stewart Copeland, founder and drummer of the legendary rock band, The Police. Following the win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated Ricky. “Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!" he tweeted.

Speaking of Grammys 2022 winners, musician Jon Batiste emerged as the biggest winner of the night, picking five trophies. These included Album of the Year for We Are. Olivia Rodrigo, on whom some big bets were placed, walked home with the Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album Awards. Silk Sonic, consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, picked up four awards, including the Record of the Year and the Best Song of the Year for Leave the Door Open. Foo Fighters, too, collected three Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, BTS faced another disappointment as they lost their solo nomination — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — for Butter lost to Doja Cat.

Jacqueline Fernandez extended her ’empathy and support’ to her homeland Sri Lanka as the country grapples with a severe economical crisis. Jacqueline said ‘as a Srilankan’, it breaks her heart to see her country go through this crisis. “I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support. 2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation," she said.

Comedian Mallika Dua is winning Netizens’ hearts with her video in which she shared her late parents, Vinod Dua, and Dr Padmavati Dua’s love story. “Papa ji, a two-time BA fail, Doordarshan’s bekhauf anchor from the refugee colonies of Delhi and mummy aunty, a painstakingly simple, meticulous, Tamilian Doctor from Lady Irwin college who never even had a male friend. These two met and got married within 15 days, eloped of course but not from papa ji’s side because woh toh kisi ke baap se nahi darte hain na," she said in a part of the video. Mallika went on share memories of their marriage. Actress Anushka Sharma shared the same video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Yes they are within you, This is ‘beautiful".

