Ananya Panday Offers a Glimpse Of 'Tia' From Gehraiyaan, Describes Her as 'A Piece Of My Heart'

Ananya Panday has been catching all the attention and creating headlines since the first look of her flick ‘Gehraiyaan’ was released. The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has been one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, with its trailer generating a lot of attention. While Ananya is excited for the premiere of Gehraiyaan, she has now revealed a glimpse of her character Tia from the film.

She just shared a photo of her character, ‘Tia,’ from the film on her social media profile. In the caption, she wrote, “Love is not what you say. Love is what you do. Meet Tia - a piece of my heart 💙 #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11th 🌊"

Ananya is seen in the trailer in a confused state of mind, declaring her love for Siddhant’s character, Zain, and going to great lengths to keep it. Fans are in awe of Gehraiyaan since it would portray a fresh new avatar of Ananya as a performer. In addition to audience reaction, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya’s BFFs, were quick to congratulate her on her portrayal of Tia.

Ananya Panday termed Gehraiyaan as a big learning experience for her and she thinks the film will set her on a new career path.

Ananya heaped compliments for her co-star Deepika Padukone in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, saying, “I’ve admired her as an actor my whole life. I admire the choices she has made, the characters she has picked up and the way she has played them. She’s as beautiful on the inside as on the outside. She’s really warm and loving to everyone. She set the right tone and vibe on set every day while we worked together".

Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films are collaborating on this Shakun Batra-directed film, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11th.

